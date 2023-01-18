Avera Medical Minute
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.(Pennington County Jail)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday.

Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”

Tuesday, he had his case dismissed by Judge Todd Hyronimus after the state claimed the victim in the case did not want to cooperate.

The class 1 felony would have carried up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

