Custer community prepares for annual Burning Beetle

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burning Beetle is a community celebration that focuses on our connection to the environment in the Black Hills. This project supports the arts in the local community and the development of an art installation to commemorate the changes occurring in our forest. Organizer Hank Fridell explained the timeline of events for this year and what you can expect in the Black Hills.

