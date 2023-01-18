Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg and Vermillion girls along with DRSM boys win thrillers Tuesday and Jefferson boys remain unbeaten

Highlights from 4 games Tuesday with 3 coming right down to the wire!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, DELL RAPIDS and ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Washington girls ran into a hot-shooting Harrisburg team early and the Tigers used a buzzer beater from Makinley Lawrenson to knock off the Warriors on their home floor 40-39. And the 2nd-ranked team in Class “A” got a late free throw from 7th grader Taylor Reuvers to edge EPJ 47-46. The Tanagers are now 11-0.

In boys games, DRSM took a pair of overtimes to edge 5th-ranked Castlewood in a Class “B” classic 73-70 in Dell Rapids. The Warriors are now 8-2. And the top team in “AA” was a 60-48 winner over Yankton as Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde led the way for the Cavs with 15 points and 12 rebounds to keep their perfect season going on an exciting night of high school basketball.

