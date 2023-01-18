Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls pot roast meals due to presence of wheat allergen

WEST DES MOINES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

According to a statement from Hy-Vee, the gravy mix used in meals produced between Dec 26, 2022 and Jan 17, 2023 contains a wheat allergen not listed on the ingredients label, but so far no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

Hy-Vee is encouraging anyone with a wheat sensitivity who purchased one of the meals to either dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a refund; and to contact a health care provider if they have concerns related to consumption of the meals.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.