Large S.D. non-profit agency pays $320,000 federal sexual harassment settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - The director of one of the largest non-profit social service agencies in South Dakota was the subject of a recent federal sexual harassment investigation that resulted in a $320,000 payment to several former female employees.

A two-year investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that the male director of the Rural Office of Community Services, based in Wagner, S.D., sexually harassed female employees for years and that some victims of the harassment were fired when they complained.

According to EEOC officials and reporting by South Dakota News Watch and the True Dakotan newspaper, Peter Smith, CEO of ROCS, sexually harassed several female employees at the private non-profit agency that provides housing, food and transportation assistance to low-income residents in 22 southeastern South Dakota counties.

News Watch reporting shows that despite the alleged violations of federal Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender and prohibits retaliation by employers, Smith remains in his position as head of the agency.

In his current role, Smith oversees all operations of ROCS and manages a main office staff of 33, including 23 women, which serves low-income individuals and families from a wide swath of South Dakota roughly from Chamberlain to Mitchell to Yankton.

In a December 2022 announcement of the $320,000 settlement, the EEOC reported that the payment resolves a charge alleging that “Rural Office of Community Services, Inc. discriminated against employees because of their sex by subjecting them to sexual harassment and retaliated against certain employees who complained by terminating them. The EEOC found that the female employees were harassed by executive director. Despite complaints to management and the board of directors, the EEOC found the harassment continued over several years.”

This redacted document shows the claim agreements signed by former employees of the Rural Office of Community Services who were part of a $320,000 sexual harassment settlement. Photo: News Watch image (South Dakota News Watch)

In an interview with the True Dakotan, one of the former employees who received EEOC settlement funds said Smith directed sexual innuendos toward female employees and commented on their breasts; that he hugged and touched female employees in a way that made them uncomfortable; and that he once pretended to have had a sexual encounter with the employee whom he had hugged in an office at an agency Christmas party.

That former employee, Becky Sieh, said she felt a pit of worry in her stomach each time Smith arrived at the office, and that after the unsettling holiday party incident, she made a point never to be alone with Smith again.

One other female former ROCS employees who was part of the EEOC settlement shared similar stories about Smith’s behavior with the True Dakotan, but was unwilling to have her name used because she feared retaliation by Smith.

The former employees, who either quit or were fired from ROCS, said Smith also created a toxic workplace culture of intimidation, bullying, retaliation and favoritism that detracted from the ability of the agency to help clients. The former employees further noted that when they complained to members of the ROCS Board of Directors, their complaints were ignored.

Smith did not respond to phone messages and an email from News Watch seeking comment, and several board members also did not respond to phone messages. The attorney representing ROCS, Richard J. Rylance of the firm MorganTheeler in Mitchell, sent News Watch a statement saying that ROCS fully cooperated with the EEOC review and has since completed additional training for its entire staff and board. ROCS has enhanced its internal processes and protocols as well, the statement said.

“ROCS is committed to a workplace environment which is respectful, welcoming and safe for all of our employees,” the statement said.

Cherie Doak, director of the Minneapolis office of the EEOC, oversaw the investigation into the complaints by ROCS employees.

Doak said confidentiality rules prevent her from discussing specifics of the complaints, the investigation or the settlement agreement.

Doak told a News Watch reporter that her understanding was that Peter Smith had been removed from his position as CEO of ROCS, and was surprised to hear that Smith remains in charge of the agency.

Doak said EEOC generally does not have the authority to require an employer to fire an employee who has broken federal workplace discrimination laws. However, she added: “Had he been an employee of mine, he would not still be in his position, let me just say that.”

Doak said the initial complaint was filed with the EEOC in October 2019 and that the investigation and settlement were concluded in late spring of 2022. Doak said the ROCS board complied with EEOC investigators and appeared to take the claims and settlement requirements seriously.

Doak said the ROCS board and staff are now subject to a five-year monitoring program by EEOC to ensure that sexual harassment or other illegal behaviors are not repeated.

It is unclear where the $320,000 paid to victims came from within the agency’s budget, which mostly is supported by government funding.

After working at ROCS in 2019, former employee Tammy Rueb filed a claim with the EEOC alleging that she was sexually harassed at ROCS and was terminated after reporting the harassment, according to a letter sent to the True Dakotan by her lawyer, Creighton A. Thurman of Yankton.

“Ms. Rueb was subjected to repeated harassment of a sexual nature that made her extremely uncomfortable. Such inappropriate actions created a great deal of stress and anxiety for Ms. Rueb,” Thurman wrote. “Prior to Ms. Rueb’s subsequent termination from her employment, Ms. Rueb made the human resources department aware of the discrimination, as well as the board of the corporation, to no avail. Unfortunately, even though the situation is being monitored by the EEOC, we are uncertain that the harassment that Ms. Rueb was subjected to has ceased.”

Over the course of nearly 13 years with ROCS, Becky Sieh ran a variety of programs in Charles Mix and Gregory counties as an outreach service provider.

Sieh notes that immediately following Smith’s hiring, “The environment changed to one of fear and intimidation.”

Sieh said other female employees endured treatment from Smith that included staring at and commenting about their breasts and asking for kisses.

During the company Christmas party, held in January 2021, all of the employees pitched in to purchase a gift card for Smith.

“He called me in to my office and shut the door, asking if he could give me a side hug. I reluctantly said, ‘Sure.’ There was a knock on my office door and when I went to open it, Peter pretended to pull up his pants and zip his zipper, implying that that we were engaged in some sort of an encounter. I was mortified,” said Sieh. “After that, I made sure we were never alone together. Never.”

Sieh told her husband about the incident and the Siehs ended up moving out of state in the fall of 2021.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the federal EEOC received slightly more than 10,000 complaints of workplace violations, about 5,600 of which related to sexual harassment. Of those, 83% were filed by women, according to department data. In all, about 12% of cases led to settlements totaling $62 million that year.

Employees subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace can suffer both immediate and long-range emotional trauma and psychological damage, according to Erin Meyer, a licensed mental health counselor from Sioux Falls who works with victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Meyer said victims of harassment can suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or anxiety that can affect their daily lives, their ability to develop meaningful relationships and their ability to work again.

“It can hinder their ability to trust in men or authority figures, and it could make people not want to work in that kind of setting again,” said Meyer, a therapist since 2007. “Their daily life can be affected.”

