Legislative Day 6: House Education passes resolution to set up alternative educational path

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House Education Committee passed a resolution Wednesday morning to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma.

House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would set up a task force to look at ways to engage youth who do not respond to going to high school or obtaining a GED.

The measure comes from the interim Study Committee on Juvenile Justice.

Supporters say apprenticeships and other “hands-on” educational programs might keep students in school when they might otherwise drop out.

They also say the measure could help with the state’s worker shortage.

The measure passed the committee on a 15 to 0 vote.

HCR 6001 now moves on to the House of Representatives.

