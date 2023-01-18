Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Legislative Day 6: House Education passes resolution to set up alternative educational path

The South Dakota House Education Committee passed a resolution Wednesday morning to study...
The South Dakota House Education Committee passed a resolution Wednesday morning to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma.(KFYR)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House Education Committee passed a resolution Wednesday morning to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma.

House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would set up a task force to look at ways to engage youth who do not respond to going to high school or obtaining a GED.

The measure comes from the interim Study Committee on Juvenile Justice.

Supporters say apprenticeships and other “hands-on” educational programs might keep students in school when they might otherwise drop out.

They also say the measure could help with the state’s worker shortage.

The measure passed the committee on a 15 to 0 vote.

HCR 6001 now moves on to the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership
Weather in SD
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

Latest News

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was...
Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting
The winter competition makes its 34th annual return this month at Great Bear.
Great Bear to host Funski event to raise money for Children’s Inn
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture
Graduation Cap
Opportunity Scholarship passes to Appropriations