Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luverne’s Ossenfort is ready for the next step as GM of Arizona Cardinals

Luverne Cardinal becomes GM of NFL’s Arizona Cardinals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) -As we told you last night, Luverne Cardinal Monti Ossenfort is the new GM of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He met with the press in Phoenix today and talked about his Midwest roots and work ethic that will come in handy in his new position. And all the steps along the way have him ready for this challenge.

Monti said today, ”I think it gave me exposure to every rung of the scouting process. I started as an area scout and moved over to the top and got into a director level and ultimately a Director of Player Personnel and really that’s led me up to this. It’s given me a perspective to see different facets of roster building, how different parts of the process play in. And also helped me form my own opinions of what worked in the scouting process and things I might tweak a little bit.”

Ossenfort was most recently Director of Player Personnel with the Tennessee Titan after serving in several capacities over 13 years with the New England Patriots. His first job is hiring a new coach to replace Cliff Kingsbury.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 17th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 17th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 17th
10 o'clock Sportscast Tuesday, January 17th
Highlights from 4 HS Basketball games Tuesday and 3 were thrillers
Harrisburg and Vermillion girls along with DRSM boys win thrillers Tuesday and Jefferson boys remain unbeaten
O'Gorman's Audrey Meyer has career night
O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown