More snow falls in Aberdeen Monday, city issues snow alert for Tuesday

Aberdeen received another four inches of snow on Monday.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen received around four inches of snow on Monday, and the city called another snow removal alert on Tuesday.

While it might seem like Aberdeen has had a lot of snow so far this winter, City Manager Joe Gaa says it looks like a typical South Dakota winter to him.

”This is probably a fairly normal South Dakota winter, the problem is we haven’t seen a normal South Dakota winter here, at least in this region, for two or three years. So, we’re seeing more snow,” said Gaa.

When Aberdeen issues a snow alert, it is planned long before snow begins to fall. Gaa says the Assistant Public Works Director and other city staff keep an eye on weather radars to plan for snow removal, as a full-scale effort normally takes around 24 hours and assistance from all staff in the Public Works Department.

“Aberdeen as a city has grown in road miles. We have a lot more subdivisions that we didn’t have 10, 15, 20 years ago, and we haven’t changed our personnel status. We’re still doing it with the same amount. We have on of the best, most dedicated public works staff because they drop everything and get the city back together in 24 hours,” said Gaa.

The job also comes with a price tag, which comes out of the city’s snow removal budget.

“If we do a full-scale operation, just gross cost is about $100,000 to $125,000. Now, if we can do that at a time when most of it is done over work hours that are already there, we can see some savings there. We don’t typically make decisions based on how much it’s going to cost, we make decisions on what do we need to do to keep traffic going?” said Gaa.

The snow removal on Tuesday began in residential areas at 6 a.m. Commercial zones will be plowed starting at 10 p.m. You can sign up for Aberdeen snow removal alerts here.

Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
