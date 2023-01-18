Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported missing in South Dakota.

If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.

Missing since Jan. 17, 2023

• Jake Moore, 13, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Angelo Jones, 15, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Kylie Mesteth, 16, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

Missing since Jan. 16, 2023

• Emma Huska, 16, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Luta Arapahoe, 14, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

Missing since Jan. 15, 2023

• Ricki Becker, 29, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

Missing since Jan. 14, 2023

• Delbert Bad Milk, 15, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Anthony Bad Milk, 13, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Kateri Two Elk, 37, reported missing by Box Elder Police Department

Missing since Jan. 13, 2023

• Maria Valladares, 17, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Janae Mitchell, 15, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Brooklyn Ford, 9, reported missing by Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Missing since Jan. 12, 2023

• Ethan Stewart 26, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Matthew Harmon, 45, reported missing by Aberdeen Police Department

• Janiya Farmer, 17, reported missing by Sisseton Whapeton Oyate Tribal Police Department

Missing since Jan. 11, 2023

• Felicia Dreaming Bear, 33, reported missing by Rapid City Police Department

• Isabelle White Calf, 16, reported missing by Box Elder Police Department

Missing since Jan. 10, 2023

• Diego Perez, 17, reported missing by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Missing since Jan. 8, 2023

• Ezra Decker, 16, reported missing by Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office

Missing since Jan. 7, 2023

• Honorae Little Bear, 16, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

Missing since Jan. 6, 2023

• Nevin Huapapi, 15, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Liyah Adams, 15, reported missing by Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Department

Missing since Jan. 5, 2023

• Ray Pena, 16, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

Missing since Jan. 4, 2023

• Mercedes Johnson, 17, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

Missing since Jan. 3, 2023

• Prairie Crowe, 16, reported missing by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Missing since Jan. 1, 2023

• Electra Wright, 17, reported missing by Butte County Sheriff’s Office

• Kelly Tiah, 16, reported missing by Sioux Falls Police Department

• Bobbie Miller, 23, reported missing by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Numbers to call

Rapid City Police Department: 605-394-4131

Sioux Falls Police Department: 605-367-7000

Box Elder Police Department: 605-394-4131

Clark County Sheriff’s Office: 605-532-3822

Aberdeen Police Department: 605-626-7000

Sisseton Whapeton Oyate Tribal PD: 605-698-7661

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office: 605-394-4131

Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office: 605-854-3339

Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD: 605-867-5111

Butte County Sheriff’s Office: 605-892-3324

