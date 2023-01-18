O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer won every event Tuesday night as O’Gorman beat Watertown 148.25 to 139.3 in gymnastics. Meyer was the All-Around champion with a score of 38.65. She won the vault (9.7) beam (9.65) bars (9.6) and tied teammate Maeve Boetel on the floor exercise (9.7) Her All-Around score is a career best!

