O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown

Meyer has career best performance for OG
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer won every event Tuesday night as O’Gorman beat Watertown 148.25 to 139.3 in gymnastics. Meyer was the All-Around champion with a score of 38.65. She won the vault (9.7) beam (9.65) bars (9.6) and tied teammate Maeve Boetel on the floor exercise (9.7) Her All-Around score is a career best!

