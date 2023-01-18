Opportunity Scholarship passes to Appropriations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High-achieving South Dakota students would receive an increase in the state-funded, merit-based Opportunity Scholarship.

The House Education Committee passed House Bill 1055 to the Joint Appropriations Committee. It would increase the scholarship from $6,500 over four years to $7,500 yearly.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux Falls.

“We know that this keeps students in the state. They’re high-performing students, they go into important programs,” said Venhuizen. “The number one program that they go into is nursing, I think that we all know we have a huge need for nurses. Mechanical engineers, elementary education, civil engineering are all in to the top 10 or 12 fields.”

Brandy Miesnera from the Noem Administration’s Bureau of Finance and Management spoke against the measure.

“The ongoing cost of $280,000 does not take into consideration that there is unutilized budget when determining the actual cost,” said Miesnera. “Additionally, the state has committed funding to other scholarships that are available to students, such as the Build Dakota scholarship, Critical Teaching Needs, Dakota Core, and the Freedom Scholarship.”

The committee voted 15 to 0 on a do-pass motion to send the measure to the Joint Appropriations Committee for additional consideration.

