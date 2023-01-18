Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership

Latest News

Troubles continue at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where an executive...
Mixed reviews from Correctional Officers after Executive team visits Penitentiary town hall meeting
Troubles continue at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where an executive...
Penitentiary town hall meeting has mixed reviews with prison staff
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
A former GOP candidate was arrested and accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic...
Arrest warrant released for ex-GOP candidate Pena