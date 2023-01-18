Avera Medical Minute
Presentation College student-athletes are looking for a new school

Spring season will be the final time for Saints athletes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today’s news that Presentation College is shutting down will have a major effect on local/regional athletics.

It seems like yesterday to me that Andy Carr started up the football program for the Saints and their practice facility was among the finest in the region.

And a large number of students at PC are athletes who are now looking for a new place to call home and compete in a wide variety of sports while earning their degree.

The school has partnered with Teach Out institutions where all credits can be transferred. Liek St. Ambrose in Iowa.

Spring varsity sports will continue as planned, but nothing after that.

The Saints are part of the North Star Athletic Association along with Dakota State.

