RASE YPN winter clothing drive for the Foster Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - RASE YPN hosted a winter clothing drive for The Foster Network

In 2022, the Realtor association of the Sioux Empire, Youth Professionals Network hosted a three-month-long winter clothing drive to benefit the Foster Network.

“RASE YPN is a board within the Realtor Association, hosted by the Young Professionals Network, and so it’s just a collection of different agents that get together to host events and raise funds and hours for different organizations around town.” Said Brady Daily of RASE YPN

“This is going to be going to foster families so it’ll be clothing, some of the foster children here in town.” He continued

" It’s fun, you know, you always hear it takes a village to raise a child. So if we can be the village to help out with those foster families, then we’re happy to do so.” said Daily

RASE YPN was able to donate 25 boxes of winter clothing. A donation of this size makes more of an impact than you may realize.

“We have new shoes for them new underwear pajamas, so they get a lot of new stuff but then the donations of the gently used clothes are just huge so we can give each child a week 10 days sometimes two weeks’ worth of clothing when they come,” said Marla Rasmussen of the Foster Network.

You can learn more about RASE YPN here: https://rase-inc.org/rase-members/rase-young-professionals-network-ypn/

You can learn more about the foster network here: https://www.thefosternet.org/

