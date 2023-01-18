Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

RASE YPN winter clothing drive for the Foster Network

RASE YPN clothing drive
RASE YPN clothing drive
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - RASE YPN hosted a winter clothing drive for The Foster Network

In 2022, the Realtor association of the Sioux Empire, Youth Professionals Network hosted a three-month-long winter clothing drive to benefit the Foster Network.

“RASE YPN is a board within the Realtor Association, hosted by the Young Professionals Network, and so it’s just a collection of different agents that get together to host events and raise funds and hours for different organizations around town.” Said Brady Daily of RASE YPN

“This is going to be going to foster families so it’ll be clothing, some of the foster children here in town.” He continued

" It’s fun, you know, you always hear it takes a village to raise a child. So if we can be the village to help out with those foster families, then we’re happy to do so.” said Daily

RASE YPN was able to donate 25 boxes of winter clothing. A donation of this size makes more of an impact than you may realize.

“We have new shoes for them new underwear pajamas, so they get a lot of new stuff but then the donations of the gently used clothes are just huge so we can give each child a week 10 days sometimes two weeks’ worth of clothing when they come,” said Marla Rasmussen of the Foster Network.

You can learn more about RASE YPN here: https://rase-inc.org/rase-members/rase-young-professionals-network-ypn/

You can learn more about the foster network here: https://www.thefosternet.org/

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership
Weather in SD
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

Latest News

Senate committee passes bill that would allow for wider use of medical cannabis
Recent news in Sioux Falls
SiouxFalls.Business: The latest developments in Sioux Falls
Weather
Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday
Troubles continue at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where an executive...
Mixed reviews from Correctional Officers after Executive team visits Penitentiary town hall meeting