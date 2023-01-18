Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning.

We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to fall in southern parts of the region later this afternoon and last through the evening and into tonight. It does look like the storm could be a little south of where we initially though. The heaviest snow totals do look to stay southeast of our area, but as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible as far northwest as Yankton. We could even see around 3 to 5 inches of snow around Sioux Falls. The wind will pick up with gusts around 25 to 30 mph and could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Travel will be pretty difficult tonight into Thursday morning.

After this storm moves out, things are going to quiet down. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s around the region. Over the weekend, we’ll see the sun come out, and we should do some melting with highs near 30. Next week also looks relatively quiet, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

