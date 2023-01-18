Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday

Weather
Weather(Dakota News Now)
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning.

We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to fall in southern parts of the region later this afternoon and last through the evening and into tonight. It does look like the storm could be a little south of where we initially though. The heaviest snow totals do look to stay southeast of our area, but as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible as far northwest as Yankton. We could even see around 3 to 5 inches of snow around Sioux Falls. The wind will pick up with gusts around 25 to 30 mph and could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Travel will be pretty difficult tonight into Thursday morning.

After this storm moves out, things are going to quiet down. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s around the region. Over the weekend, we’ll see the sun come out, and we should do some melting with highs near 30. Next week also looks relatively quiet, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership
Weather in SD
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

Latest News

Troubles continue at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where an executive...
Mixed reviews from Correctional Officers after Executive team visits Penitentiary town hall meeting
Troubles continue at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where an executive...
Penitentiary town hall meeting has mixed reviews with prison staff
The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city's informational meeting.
Year one update given on Sioux Falls 2026 Housing Action Plan
Aberdeen received another four inches of snow on Monday.
More snow falls in Aberdeen Monday, city issues snow alert for Tuesday