Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Year one update given on Sioux Falls 2026 Housing Action Plan

The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city's informational meeting.
The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city's informational meeting.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city’s informational meeting.

The five-year action plan was the culmination of a 7-month process that involved meetings with local stakeholders, city and county officials, state and local elected officials, and non-profit developers in the Sioux Falls region.

Tonight, a year one update on the plan was presented before city council.

With the cities continued growth being a large focus.

“Over the last two years the city of Sioux Falls has seen historic growth, we had sixty-seven hundred new people move to the city in 2021 and sixty-two hundred and eighty in 2022 approximately that,” said Logan Penfield, Sioux Falls housing development director.

Causing a greater demand for housing across the board.

“Really it came out of the need for additional housing units in Sioux Falls, particularly low-income units but with the record growth the cities seen over the last few years for every median income level across the city,” said Penfield.

This in hopes of improving the workforce in the city as well.

“We also need to find ways to drive a new workforce, we had a three and a half percent vacancy rate in the apartments that are in Sioux Falls currently,” said Penfield.

Saying how important these updates are in the process.

“It was just a natural opportunity to give the city council and the community an update on where we are one year into a five-year plan because they put some city dollars into addressing these problems and we want to make sure that the community sees progress happening in real time and not just five years after the fact,” said Penfield.

For more information on the 2026 Housing Action Plan update you can follow the link at City of Sioux Falls PPT templates

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Monday weather
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

Latest News

Aberdeen received another four inches of snow on Monday.
More snow falls in Aberdeen Monday, city issues snow alert for Tuesday
Buckle Up Phone Down Sioux Falls has been pushing it’s message in the city since last October,...
Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
Heavy Snow Moving Through
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather