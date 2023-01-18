Year one update given on Sioux Falls 2026 Housing Action Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2026 Housing Action Plan was a large topic presented at the city’s informational meeting.

The five-year action plan was the culmination of a 7-month process that involved meetings with local stakeholders, city and county officials, state and local elected officials, and non-profit developers in the Sioux Falls region.

Tonight, a year one update on the plan was presented before city council.

With the cities continued growth being a large focus.

“Over the last two years the city of Sioux Falls has seen historic growth, we had sixty-seven hundred new people move to the city in 2021 and sixty-two hundred and eighty in 2022 approximately that,” said Logan Penfield, Sioux Falls housing development director.

Causing a greater demand for housing across the board.

“Really it came out of the need for additional housing units in Sioux Falls, particularly low-income units but with the record growth the cities seen over the last few years for every median income level across the city,” said Penfield.

This in hopes of improving the workforce in the city as well.

“We also need to find ways to drive a new workforce, we had a three and a half percent vacancy rate in the apartments that are in Sioux Falls currently,” said Penfield.

Saying how important these updates are in the process.

“It was just a natural opportunity to give the city council and the community an update on where we are one year into a five-year plan because they put some city dollars into addressing these problems and we want to make sure that the community sees progress happening in real time and not just five years after the fact,” said Penfield.

