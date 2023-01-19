Avera Medical Minute
43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls

World’s best racquetball players return to Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament is this weekend in Sioux Falls. It’s become a favorite venue for the International Racquetball Tour players who travel around the country.

As a result, it’s the longest running tournamernt on the tour. Players from 20 states and 7 countries will be here.

And if you’ve never seen these guys play, it’s incredible, plus it’s free thanks to Mark Griffin.

All pro matches are played at the YMCA and championships are in the glass courts. The singles championship is Sunday morning at 11 followed by the doubles final.

If you’ve never gone to watch in person, trust me, it’s worth your time.

