Avera Medical Minute: Identifying, preventing gynecologic cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gynecologic cancers are not as common as breast or colon cancers, but about 94,000 women were diagnosed with gynecologic cancers between 2012 and 2016 according to the CDC. January is known as Cervix Cancer Awareness Month and about 14,000 new cervix cancers are diagnosed on a yearly basis in the United States. The risk factors vary between the different forms of cancer according to Avera Medical Group Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. David Starks.

“Cervix cancer is actually caused by the human papillomavirus which is sexually transmitted. It is one of the first connections between a viral cause and a cancer that we have discovered,” Dr. Starks said. “Their risk factors are early onset sexual activity, high-risk sexual behavior, high-risk sexual partners, tobacco use, and immunosuppression,” he added. Cervix cancer differs from endometrial cancer, but is highly influenced by obesity and has increased throughout the country, particularly at younger ages.

