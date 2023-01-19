Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography

Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Schauer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography Thursday.

Schauer was arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges of Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Transfer of Obscene Materials to Minors last February. At that time, city officials said he was no longer a member of the police department.

Schauer later accepted a plea agreement for charges to be dropped if he pleaded guilty to Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Last year, according to federal court documents, Schauer used a social media app to send several messages to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Two FBI agents interviewed Schauer, and he admitted to using his social media account to send lewd messages and graphic images to someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl, and to requesting photos from the girl.

More details about the arrest and initial investigation can be found in this previous story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership

Latest News

Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) discusses media coverage of the Keystone XL pipeline during a press...
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards were recently deemed “excellent” and...
National group endorses South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards