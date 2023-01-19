Avera Medical Minute
Importance of clearing sidewalks for first responders

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With more snow hitting Sioux Falls first responders are highlighting the importance of clearing sidewalks.

While it may be tempting to wait to clear sidewalks till the end of a snow event, it could actually make a difference in the response time for emergency crews.

Patient Care EMS clinical manager Nicole Kueter shared just how helpful clearing sidewalks can be.

“Anytime that we have a big snow event especially if there’s any ice below it from melting snow previously or if it rains ahead of that snowfall. It’s important to keep everything cleared, shoveled, salt melt down, things like that. It just helps to improve our response time and our ability to access you safely for our crews but also safely for you,” said Nicole Kueter, Patient Care EMS clinical manager.

With the partnership between Patient Care EMS and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue playing a key role during weather events.

“We do a great job of communicating with each other and we already know going to the call what they’re needs are and what they’re going to need from us going on those calls,” said Kevin McGuire, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Staying prepared to respond in a variety of conditions.

“Whether it’s increasing staffing or weather it’s working with Sioux Falls Fire to be able to make sure that as a team we’re prepared to respond weather it’s three inches of snow or another thirteen,” said Kueter.

With clearing paths being a top priority for crews to access patients.

“We assist them in trying to get cost to doors, it can be very difficult with all the snow and the ice,” said McGuire.

Saying just how crucial saving time can be.

“Every second counts depending on the call and depending on whether its cardiac arrest or stroke or traumatic injury, seconds count and anytime that they can get out there before we get there and get shoveled is a huge benefit to us,” said McGuire.

First responders want to remind people to give themselves extra time while traveling in winter conditions.

