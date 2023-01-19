Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbits honored in Pierre for FCS football championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today was a big day for the Jackrabbits football team as they were recognized at the State Capitol for winning the FCS national football championship.

“There’s the commemoration so that they understand that the whole state was celebrating this,” said Tim Reed, a member of the South Dakota State Senate from Brookings. “But I think today, them being on the floor, and having all the legislators stand and clap for them I think was really a special moment.”

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits were honored on the floor of the State Capitol for their FCS...
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits were honored on the floor of the State Capitol for their FCS National Championship Win.(Austin Goss)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership
Weather in SD
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

Latest News

Mental health professionals are in significant need in South Dakota, lawmakers and field...
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for...
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
Pam Hoffman is using a part of her beautiful home near Renner to help others.
Someone You Should Know: Opening up her home for cancer patients
Jackrabbits honored in Pierre for FCS football championship