Jackrabbits honored in Pierre for FCS football championship

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today was a big day for the Jackrabbits football team as they were recognized at the State Capitol for winning the FCS national football championship.

“There’s the commemoration so that they understand that the whole state was celebrating this,” said Tim Reed, a member of the South Dakota State Senate from Brookings. “But I think today, them being on the floor, and having all the legislators stand and clap for them I think was really a special moment.”

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits were honored on the floor of the State Capitol for their FCS National Championship Win. (Austin Goss)

