January 18th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Wrestling and Basketball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana Wrestling got out to a quick six-point lead agaisnt Minot State, as Christian Olsen picks up the takedown and nabs the quick pin to start the dual.

South Dakota State routed South Dakota in Brookings Saturday, thanks to plays like this as Tori Nelson steals away the pass and beats the buzzer.

White River Boys Basketball is on a hot streak, and what better way to showcase that with some teamwork? How about Nicolas Marshall going between the legs and finding Joe Sayler for the alley-oop!

Yankton and O’Gorman fought to overtime in Boys Basketball, the Knights looking to finish off with a last second shot. But Yankton’s Rugby Ryken takes the rock away, and nails the halfcourt shot to give the Bucks the win!

Normally that’d be the top spot in our Plays of the Week, but Mount Marty’s Cole Bowen had something to say about that. Not only beating the buzzer at half with a halfcourt shot, Bowen does it again with a drive to the hoop for the game winner!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

