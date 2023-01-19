Kristin Rotert loves coming to work as coach of Northwestern Women’s Basketball

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -One of the things you can count on this time of year is that the Northwestern Red Raider women’s basketball team will be ranked. It’s been that way for decades under some great coaches.

It has continued under 2nd year head coach Kristen Rotert who played her college ball at SDSU after growing up in Salem.

And she’s excited to have that first head coaching coach at a school much like her alma mater, that is known for it’s winning women’s basketball program. ”There’s nothing else that I’d rather be doing with my life and I feel pretty fortunate that I get to come in every day and work with our incredible student-athletes and represent Northwestern College. I really love our mission and our vision. We’re really excited for what’s ahead of us this season, we feel like we’ve built a really good group top work with and I’m excited for our coaches, for our players,” says Kristin.

The Red Raiders are off to another terrific start. They have only 3 losses thus far and look to make a strong run in the post season and get a chance to play in the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City.

