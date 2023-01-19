Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Middle school teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime in federal court

Andrew Heller Pled Guilty
Andrew Heller Pled Guilty(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Wynot, NE middle school teacher pled guilty Jan. 13 in federal court in Sioux City. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor.

The FBI and Sioux City Police Department were conducting an undercover investigation to identify subjects engaged in human trafficking in Sioux City. As part of the operation, law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a frequently used dating website.

Heller, a middle school teacher and high school baseball coach, contacted an undercover FBI phone number, responding to an ad purporting to be from a 19-year-old female offering sexual services on the website in exchange for money.

The FBI agent immediately posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay $200 cash and bring alcohol in exchange for sex with someone he thought was an underage female.

The meeting date was scheduled, and Heller showed up, as previously arranged, in his vehicle. He was searched by police, who found the cash and alcohol, along with condoms.

Heller was taken into custody by US Marshals after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Heller faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images.
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) discusses media coverage of the Keystone XL pipeline during a press...
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill