Monti Ossenfort talks about “Hot Dog Night” in Luverne with Arizona media

PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) -Once a Cardinal always a Cardinal... Luverne’s Monti Ossenfort was introduced to the media yesterday in Arizona.

He is the team’s new General Manager and made a great first impression in his new city. Monti has worked for 3 NFL teams... Houston, New England for 13 years and most recently Director of Player Personnel for the Tennessee Titans. His background in scouting should help immensely as he assembles a new, starting with a new coach.

But most importantly, he got a chance to brag about a big day every summer in his home town.

”It’s hot dog night every year in July the main street shuts down, it’s 4 blocks long and I can’t give you an exact number but everybody walks up and down the street eating free hot dogs.” says Monti.

Mark McClune-KPHO-TV asks, Do you have a number that you were able to put away, especially being a quarterback I imagine you worked out a lot?

Monti says, “When I was a kid I thought it was the greatest thing going and was actually back there this past summer for hot dog night.”

Thanks to the Luverne Chamber that’s a big day each summer. The Cardinals of Arizona are hoping Monti can be a big success. just like Hot Dog Night in his hometown. After all, they will be playing ketchup after a very disappointing season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.