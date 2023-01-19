SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some Children, everyday life presents obstacles.

MoveU, a local pediatric occupational Therapy center, works hard to help children overcome those struggles.

Move U is working with another local business, Frontier Climbing to share its services with the community.

Sensory processing disorders can be a very overwhelming thing for children and parents, Kristin Wittmayer of MoveU works to make everyone’s lives a little easier.

The MoveU Sensory Cravers event is tonight from 5-6:30 pm at Frontier Climbing and Fitness.

You can register for Sensory Cravers here: https://calendly.com/theempoweru/sensory-cravers-climbing-open-gym?month=2023-01

You can learn more about frontier climbing and fitness here: https://frontierclimbing.com/

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.