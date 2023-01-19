National group endorses South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards

Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota's proposed K-12 social studies standards were recently deemed "excellent" and "among the best in the nation" by the National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards were recently deemed “excellent” and “among the best in the nation” by the National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance.

According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the association found the proposed standards to be coherent, rigorous, content-based, and patriotic.

“These standards provide clear expectations for students, teachers, and parents and lay the groundwork for a lifetime of learning and responsible citizenship,” said Dr. Joseph Graves, South Dakota’s secretary of education. “These standards are a welcome remedy for the concerning data on our younger generation’s mastery of important civic understandings, given the necessity of an informed citizenry for the success of our democracy and republican form of government.”

Graves stated the proposed standards offer students the chance to learn about and appreciate diverse peoples, including the Native American people.

“These standards address some of the highest and lowest points in our shared history, opening the door for teachers and students to have meaningful, age-appropriate conversations,” Graves said.

The full letter from the association to the South Dakota Department of Education can be read here: National Association of Scholars letter.

