Presentation Football coach says his priority is to help his players find a new school

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We shared the news that Presentation College is closing during yesterday’s show.

The majority of students on the Aberdeen campus are athletes which means they have to make a quick recovery from the shocking news to start looking for a new school.

Head football coach Steve Heimann was on Calling All Sports today and he also talked with Sarah Parkin about his role in assisting his players to find a new place to play football.

It’s been a rough couple of days when you find out the place where you work and call home will no longer be in existence next fall. Needless to say it was a really emotional meeting with his players. ”Yes it was difficult, our team meeting yesterday was difficult. There were a lot of emotions there and it becomes a family. We spend a lot of time together, a lot of early mornings running and I always joke literally blood, sweat and tears together. So it’s hard to part ways in that way but there’s already been many schools that have contacted us, a lot of interest in our players which is very encouraging. They’re going to land on their feet but it’s hard during the transition for sure. for me right now the mission is to get the staff and the players homed and then figure out what’s next from there. And we have time to do that,” says Heimann.

Steve will eventually look for a new job in the Midwest. He’s an Omaha native. But as he said, his first priority is helping his players and coaches to re-locate. It started last night when he was on the phone non-stop.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.