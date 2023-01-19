Avera Medical Minute
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

The police chiefs spoke Thursday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The police chiefs spoke Thursday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.(Pixabay)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes.

They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too little prison space and too few drug addiction rehabilitation resources.

Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer says many issues stem from adult justice reforms passed in 2013.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says changes in the juvenile justice system often fail to deter juvenile offenders.

Assistant Sioux Falls Police Chief Nick Cook says taking judges out of the process where juvenile offenders should be placed is a problem.

The chiefs of police agreed that there needs to be more incarceration for drug users and more options for rehabilitation.

