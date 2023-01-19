SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier retires, Rogers to take over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as head football coach Thursday afternoon.

“(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”

Assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as head coach, according to SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell. Rogers will be introduced as the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program at a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

Stiegelmeier is the winningest coach in program history, having compiled a 199-112 record (.640 winning percentage) from 1997-2022.

Accolades

Stiegelmeier was named the Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year in both 2016 and 2022 and was honored as the winner of the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award by Stats Perform and as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for FCS.

Before joining the MVFC, Stiegelmeier’s 2007 squad won the Great West Football Conference title, marking the Jackrabbits’ first conference title in football in 44 years. Two seasons later, SDSU made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs.

Read more about Stiegelmeier’s career and Jackrabbits history here: GoJacks.Com.

