Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP

A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party.
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
Madison Sheahan, staffer for Governor Kristi Noem's campaign.
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party.

Thursday, newly elected Chairman John Wiik announced that Madison Sheahan would become the state party’s new Executive Director.

Sheahan replaces Terin Lucero, who was hired as the party’s Executive Director last year.

“I am excited for Madison to join our leadership team at the State Party.” Wiik “She played an instrumental role in the 2022 election cycle on Governor Kristi Noem’s team and will bring a new perspective as we begin to rebuild the party.”

In addition to previously working for Noem, Sheahan previously worked as a State Director for Donald J. Trump for President in 2020, and has worked with the NRSC, RNC and Ohio Republican Party. Madison has a degree in Agribusiness, Public Management, Leadership and Policy from Ohio State University.

The Executive Director position within the party deals more specifically with day to day functions, including communications, fundraising, and organizing grassroots.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Executive Director of the South Dakota Republican Party,” Sheahan said in a statement. “I look forward to building a party that sets an example to the nation.”

