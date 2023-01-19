Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow Wrapping up

Staying Mostly Cloudy
Breezy Conditions as Well
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in the southern parts of the area and extend into portions of Minnesota and Iowa. Some of these will last until 9 a.m.

Flurries and light snow showers are wrapping up across the region. We’ll see minor accumulations of snow over the next couple of hours. After that, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 20s across most of the region. The wind will still be a little breezy in the southeast, so 25 mph wind gusts could still cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in rural areas.

After this storm moves out, things are going to quiet down as we head into Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s around the region. Over the weekend, we’ll see the sun come out and we should do some melting with highs near 30 west, but we won’t quite get there further east. Next week also looks relatively quiet with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We’re tracking a slight chance of snow on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Another Winter Storm
Better by Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Tue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update