Snow Wrapping up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in the southern parts of the area and extend into portions of Minnesota and Iowa. Some of these will last until 9 a.m.

Flurries and light snow showers are wrapping up across the region. We’ll see minor accumulations of snow over the next couple of hours. After that, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 20s across most of the region. The wind will still be a little breezy in the southeast, so 25 mph wind gusts could still cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in rural areas.

After this storm moves out, things are going to quiet down as we head into Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s around the region. Over the weekend, we’ll see the sun come out and we should do some melting with highs near 30 west, but we won’t quite get there further east. Next week also looks relatively quiet with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We’re tracking a slight chance of snow on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.