LIVE @ 9AM: South Dakota lawmakers hold first news conferences of 2023 session

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Republican and Democratic leaders will hold their first news conferences of the 2023 legislative session.

Lawmakers typically hold weekly news conferences during the annual sessions.

Democratic leadership from the House and Senate will hold their news conference at 9:00.

Republican leadership from the House and Senate will hold their news conference at 9:30.

You can watch both news conferences here.

Governor Kristi Noem has not announced any plans for a weekly news conference.

