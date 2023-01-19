Avera Medical Minute
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear.

Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports that roads are snow covered and slippery, with the southern part of the county experiencing the worst conditions. Blowing wind is causing drifting snow on roadways. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated multiple vehicles slid near the Davis exit. They encourage drivers to travel slowly.

See below for the plowing schedule by zone:

The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday,...
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023.(City of Sioux Falls)

