10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 19th

Stig retires, Summit Basketball, Augie-USF Swimming, HS Basketball and Skyforce
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as SDSU football coach Thursday. The Jacks men and women both won in hoops while the USD men fell. Augie’s women made a big splash in the pool on Senior Night. The Brandon Valley boys won at the buzzer while OG and Jefferson’s girls were both victorious. And the Skyforce were edged by the Magic for the 2nd time in 3 nights on their home floor.

