2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year.

The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.

All proceeds go towards the Results/Townsquare/Sanford Health Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon.

During the following hours, you can attend the event and contribute to a worthy cause.

Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

