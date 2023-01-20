Areas of fog, patchy freezing drizzle through tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall is looking quiet after dealing with overcast skies and patchy areas of fog and freezing drizzle on our Friday.

For tonight, the low cloud cover, areas of fog and freezing drizzle thanks to a couple areas of lower pressure and with the melting snow and light winds will continue. The potential for fog and freezing drizzle should diminish overnight. Winds will be west to southwest at 5-10 mph with lows in the teens to near 20. A few spots could drop into the upper single digits.

The weekend overall is looking quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and light winds. There could be areas of fog at times during the morning and evening hours. Highs will be in the 20s with 30s in western and central South Dakota.

Next week will be kind of a gloomy one with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for nearly the entire time and there will be a couple chances for some flurries and light snow showers, one on Monday, and the others toward the end of the week into next weekend. Highs will mostly be in the 20s to low 30s with most areas in the 30s Monday.

Signs are indicating much colder temperatures towards the end of the month into the beginning of February with highs in the single digits and teens and lows below zero. This is still a week plus out, but it’ll be something to monitor as we go forward in time.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.