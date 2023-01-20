Augie makes a big splash against USF on Senior Night in the pool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana swimming & diving squads opened the second half of the 2022-23 season against Sioux Falls. Omaha was scheduled to join the Vikings and Cougars but was unable to make it due to weather. Because of that, the Viking men competed as an intrasquad meet with time not counting in official competition.

Tonight, Augustana honored the eight Viking seniors which included: Emily Alama, Hailey Handevidt, Ruth Huffman, Maddy Olson, Cailey Scott, Lydia Smith, Justine Stellmaker, Kacper Mayerberg, Kamryn Robarge and Isabel Waite.

The Vikings opened the night with a first place finish in the 200 medley in a time of 1.46.00 The group of Bryn Greenwaldt, Kamryn Robarge, Angelina Chan and Nesrine Jelliti won the event after their record breaking performance in the 400 medley at the Augustana Invitational where they broke the school record with a final time of 3:47.84.

Greenwaldt continues to succeed in the freestyle events seeing a first place finish in the 50 free with a time of 24.08 and a third place finish in the 100 free racing at a time of 53.89. Meesha Montgomery took first place in the 100 free with a finals time of 53.19. Montgomery also saw top marks with another first place finish in the 200 free with a finals time of 1:56.86.

Montgomery and Greenwladt were both members of tonight’s 400 free relay in which they took a first place finish with help of Robarge and Amaya Street. The relay squad garnered the first place finish in the relay reaching the finish in a time of 3:33.99.

The Augustana diving squad saw a first place finish in the three meter dive through Maggie Szerlong scoring a total 201.16 points. Clare Duplissis took hold of first place in the one meter dive with a score of 228.07. Caden Kavanaugh was the sole competitor for the men scoring a total 238.58 points in the one meter dive and 195.90 points in the three meter dive.

For the men, Mason Kauffeld took hold of a first place finish in the 100 breast with a finals time of 59.28. Kauffeld also saw success in the 200 breaststroke, winning the race with a finals time of 2:12.14. He is coming off a career performance at the Augustana Invitational where he broke three school records including the 100 and 200 breast as well as the 200 IM.

Pedro Borin saw success tonight in the 200 IM event winning the race in a time of 1:58.64. Borin also grasped a first place finish in both the 100 and 200 butterfly with a finals time of 1:55.67 in the 200 and a 51.56 in the 100.

Up Next

The Vikings return to action at the Midco Aquatic Center Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the Coyote Extravaganza hosted by South Dakota.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.