‘Augustana High School Invitational’ on View at Eide/Dalrymple Gallery

Anializ DeJesus The Light in a World of Darkness, photography, 2022 11th grade, Jefferson...
Anializ DeJesus The Light in a World of Darkness, photography, 2022 11th grade, Jefferson High School Teacher: Holli Gregg(Augustana College)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana University opened its annual “Augustana High School Invitational,” which is on view through Friday, Feb. 3. A gallery reception will be held on Feb. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 8 p.m.

High school art students from 14 regional schools are displaying their talents at the gallery. The exhibition of nearly 75 student artists includes a wide range of mediums, including ceramics, drawing, digital photography, mixed media, painting, and printmaking.

“This exhibition is always a celebration of the students’ creative expression while also highlighting the outstanding guidance and support these students receive from their art teachers. And, this year was exceptional,” noted Director of the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery Dr. Lindsay Twa. “Our region’s teachers had to overcome numerous snow days and disruptions just to ensure that their students had the opportunity to exhibit their creations. Despite these challenges, this exhibition has more students participating than ever before, and viewers will be astounded by the quality and heart of the artwork.”

The exhibition will be juried by members of the Augustana Art Department, who will be making awards consisting of art supplies. Artists who are juniors or seniors can also participate in a portfolio review for Augustana Pro Artis scholarships worth up to $8,000 over four years. As a part of the closing events, the AU Art Department will hold open studio tours and demonstrations in the Center for Visual Arts studio classrooms.

The participating schools and teachers include:
  • Aberdeen Central High School: Amber Dallmann
  • Baltic High School: Debra Plagge
  • Brandon Valley High School: Amy Kasten and Chad Nelson
  • Burke High School: Kate Witt
  • Harrisburg High School: Tracy Bird, Randi Murphy and Megan Petersen
  • Jefferson High School: Jacqueline Beilke, Brit Carmany, Holli Gregg and Jared Hulstine
  • Lincoln High School: Travis Hinton, Susan Waagmeester and Sarah Winterscheidt
  • O’Gorman High School: Patrick Frankman and Alex Robey
  • Roosevelt High School: Lisa Dresch, Mearah Miedema and Erin Nguyen
  • Sioux Valley High School: Michael Aasness
  • T.F. Riggs High School: Jill Kokesh
  • Tri-Valley High School: Mandy DeWitt
  • Washington High School: Lisbeth Castro, Mollie Lage-Potter and Matt Schuldt
  • Worthington High School: Heather Knigge

