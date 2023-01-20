Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley boys win with buzzer beater and OG, Jefferson girls are victorious Thursday night

Lynx boys win thriller at buzzer while Knights and Cavs girls win at home
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Lincoln Kienholz had given his 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors a late win at Brandon Valley Thursday night. But after his hoop, the Lynx charged down the floor, got a last second shot off that Cole Dekker grabbed in mid-air and barely beat the buzzer for the game winning basket in a wild finish. Brandon Valley wins 53-52.

The home floor was also good to the 2nd-ranked O’Gorman girls who beat Lincoln 53-39 behind Mahli Abdouch’s 19 points. Mariah Siem had 21 for the Patriots. And the #3 Jefferson Cavaliers out-scored #5 Harrisburg 20-6 in the first quarter and held on the beat the Tigers 36-34.

