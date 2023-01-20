Brandon Valley boys win with buzzer beater and OG, Jefferson girls are victorious Thursday night

BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Lincoln Kienholz had given his 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors a late win at Brandon Valley Thursday night. But after his hoop, the Lynx charged down the floor, got a last second shot off that Cole Dekker grabbed in mid-air and barely beat the buzzer for the game winning basket in a wild finish. Brandon Valley wins 53-52.

The home floor was also good to the 2nd-ranked O’Gorman girls who beat Lincoln 53-39 behind Mahli Abdouch’s 19 points. Mariah Siem had 21 for the Patriots. And the #3 Jefferson Cavaliers out-scored #5 Harrisburg 20-6 in the first quarter and held on the beat the Tigers 36-34.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.