Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing.

Glenn Jungemann only joked about getting into the cannabis industry many years ago. But since then, he’s been working to start his own operation for cannabis grown in the state, with an organic driven approach.

“I believed in the cannabis industry that organic was the only way to go. If you really believe in what you’re doing, then you want to make it as pure as possible.” Glenn said.

That’s blossomed into Dakota Natural Solutions Grow, and then eventually his first storefront in Cannabis Connection in Brookings. That venture run by none other than his son Justin.

“Envisioning it in your head is one thing. But then actually getting the news that we are actually starting a grow operation, it’s totally different and very surreal.” Justin said.

Glenn said while there’s many who’ve had the knowledge on growing cannabis in the state for some time, he said growing it organically was a bit of a challenge. But they’ve found their way, especially with Brookings being the right spot.

“The farming just made sense. It’s just another crop. It’s no doubt a very unique crop, and it’s not simple. I think that’s the part that surprised me,” Glenn said. “The whole passion was to get the grow facility up and get that going. But it seemed quite apparent that some vertical integration would be beneficial to move our products. So Brookings was a perfect opportunity. We already had a relationship started in Huron, and why wouldn’t you want to be here.”

Now with Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary, Justin said their emphasis is attracting customers that are looking for that small town businesses mindset, with their own products made right in Wessington.

“But ours is grown in the small town of Wessington, organic and fertilizer free.” Justin said.

But both said their success in that small town feel comes from their relation as father and son, trying to establish something new and exciting with their family and employees.

“Yeah, I cannot believe I’m selling my father’s cannabis. But it is a great feeling, and I’m more than proud of it.” Justin said.

“I hadn’t thought about father and son. Boy, that touches. That’s got a good feeler.” Glenn said.

The father and son duo said they have more ideas and locations for dispensaries yet in South Dakota, and they said the medical cannabis industry is only going to continue to grow in the state.

