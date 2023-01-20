LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Harrisburg basketball game

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson basketball team will take on Harrisburg, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

“When the ground gets covered in snow, and you run out of places to put the materials at,...
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem urges investigations into leak of SSNs
