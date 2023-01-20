Avera Medical Minute
Media one FUNSKI kicking off

Staci Kropuenske describes the significance of FUNSKI
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st.

Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The General Manager of Great Bear Ski Valley, Dan Grider, discussed how the event has changed, beginning in 1989 as a cross-country ski race.

Dan Grider describes all the events at Media One FUNSKI

You can view the full schedule here.

You can sign up to participate in the events here.

Account Executive for Media One, Brad Blomberg, has been involved for 29 years.

Brad Blomberg, with Media One, has taken part in FUNSKI for 29 years
Kicking off Media One FUNSKI with a tube race

Dakota News Now will be live at Great Bear all throughout the evening to keep you posted on the very latest!

