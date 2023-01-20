Morning Fog, Afternoon Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some dense fog around parts of the region this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory for parts of central South Dakota remains in effect until 6 a.m. CST. With the fog we have out there, make sure you are watching out for some slick spots. The fog should burn out of here this morning, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s for most of us.

We should see decreasing cloud cover during the day on Saturday and that means we’ll have plenty of sunshine to get some melting done! Highs will still be in the 20s in the east with 30s and 40s out west. We’ll have a few more clouds around on Sunday, and it will be slightly cooler with most of us in the 20s again for highs.

Looking ahead to next week, we have a slight chance for some flurries in the forecast for Monday. Otherwise, we’ll be staying dry, just getting colder. Highs will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday, but by the end of the week, we’ll be in the teens for highs with lows dropping below zero.

