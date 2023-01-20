Noem urges investigations into leak of SSNs

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem urged investigations into the leaking of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the Jan. 6 Committee.

According to Noem’s press release, the leaked SSNs included those of Governor Noem, Bryon Noem, Kassidy Peters, Kyle Peters, Kennedy Noem, and Booker Noem.

“This callous, unacceptable handling of our most sensitive information could have permanent, widespread damage to the lives of my kids and my grandkids, as well as the families of the many other individuals impacted,” Noem wrote in both letters.

The leak of these Social Security numbers is a violation of the Privacy Act of 1974. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the apparent violation of federal law. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.

The leak impacted several public figures, including Governor Greg Abbott, Governor Henry McMaster, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

“I hope that you will do the right thing and investigate this apparent violation of federal law,” Noem concluded in her letter to Attorney General Garland.

You can find the letter to Attorney General Garland here. You can find the letter to the House of Representatives here .

