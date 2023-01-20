Avera Medical Minute
Police: Fatal officer-involved shooting reported out of Rapid City

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Police Department say an officer engaged with an individual who took off running, and the incident resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Chief of Police with the Rapid City Police Department, Don Hedrick, notified the public of the fatal shooting via Facebook. Chief Hendrick said the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the city’s northern region.

Officers engaged an individual who took off running, the officer chased the person, and a struggle of some sort ensued. The officer attempted to use a taser on the subject, who then pointed a firearm at the officer. The officer on duty then fired a gun and struck the suspect, who died as a result of their injuries.

The suspect did not fire their gun, and the officer was not harmed.

The DCI is now investigating the incident.

