Sioux Center American State Bank Sports Complex opens

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The grand opening of a new year-round athletic complex in Sioux Center, Iowa, is set for Friday afternoon.

The complex is an $8 million project between Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center, and it is expected to draw 200,000 visits a year.

The American State Bank Sports Complex will host athletic competitions and training, wellness activities, and events in its air-inflated dome and indoor turf facility.

“I think people will be awed and surprised about how enjoyable the headhouse space is–it’s really a nice space with big windows–and when they go in the dome and see how big it is, they’ll be impressed,” said ASB Sports Complex Director Carrie Krohn. “We’re looking forward to people experiencing this place.”

According to the City of Sioux Center, the complex will offer open turf time, batting cage use, walking and jogging memberships, league play for different ages, and rentals. Local and regional teams, including Dordt University, will also rent it for athletic practices, games, and tournaments.

Speakers for the 1 p.m. grand opening include the following:

• Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority Debi Durham

• Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling

• Dordt University President Erik Hoekstra

• Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja

• Dordt University Director of Athletics Ross Douma - Sioux Center Chamber CEO, Barb Den Herder

• American State Bank representative

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.