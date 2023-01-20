Skyforce edged again by Magic as Mulder reaches milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated by the Lakeland Magic 125-121 on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon in the finale of a two-game series.

Mychal Mulder broke a 20-year franchise record for three pointers made in a career (322) held by Henry James (318 3PM).

Mulder currently leads the NBA G League in three pointers made in the regular season (58) and for the month of January (50), while shooting at a 43.6 percent clip from beyond the arc (second in the G League for players with 35-plus makes).

Lakeland (7-3) took the first half 64-63, despite Sioux Falls (6-6) shooting 56.8 percent from the field (25-44 FGA). Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain (team-high 27 points on 10-19 FGA and nine rebounds) posted 15 points on 6-11 FGA to lead the Skyforce after the first two quarters.

Mulder (23 points on 7-14 3PA and a season-high nine rebounds) hit his first-of-three shots from beyond the arc in the quarter at the 11:14 mark to break the franchise record. It marked the fourth time this season Mulder has secured seven-plus three-point makes in a game.

Sioux Falls scored 36 points in the third period and took a 99-93 lead heading to the last 12 minutes.

The Magic outscored the Force by 10 points in the final quarter, as Orlando Magic assignee Jonathan Isaac (18 points on 5-13 FGA) scored nine points (on 3-4 FGA) down the stretch to help earn the sweep for Lakeland.

Justin Champagnie and Sam Thompson combined for 22 points on 10-15 FGA and 11 rebounds off the bench for Sioux Falls.

Orlando two-way player Kevon Harris led the team with 26 points on 9-16 FGA and nine rebounds, while assignee Caleb Houstan added 14 points off the bench.

The Skyforce hosts the Austin Spurs (2-6) on Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

