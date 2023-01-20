Avera Medical Minute
Sno Jam Comedy Festival bringing the laughs for a good cause

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re still looking for weekend plans, the Sno Jam Comedy Festival continues Friday and Saturday at the Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater and Boss’ Comedy Club. Brian Allen talks with guest comedians Miss Shannan and Jackie Kashian about what it means to them to be a part of this year’s festival.

This year’s festival is benefiting The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and The Transformation Project South Dakota. Tickets are on sale here.

