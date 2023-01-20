TOOTSIE coming to Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tony Award-winning musical will be in Sioux Falls for three performances February 3–4, 2023.

“This is easily one of the funniest and most charming shows I’ve ever seen on Broadway. It’s the show you didn’t know you needed!” says Bob Wendland, assistant director of performances and events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

TOOTSIE is based on the movie starring Dustin Hoffman.

For more information about the show, visit TootsieMusical.com.

Tickets are still available throughout the three performances, including a matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.