Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

TOOTSIE coming to Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion

TOOTSIE is coming to the Washington Pavilion for three performances February 3–4, 2023.
TOOTSIE is coming to the Washington Pavilion for three performances February 3–4, 2023.(Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tony Award-winning musical will be in Sioux Falls for three performances February 3–4, 2023.

“This is easily one of the funniest and most charming shows I’ve ever seen on Broadway. It’s the show you didn’t know you needed!” says Bob Wendland, assistant director of performances and events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

TOOTSIE is based on the movie starring Dustin Hoffman.

For more information about the show, visit TootsieMusical.com.

Tickets are still available throughout the three performances, including a matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

Latest News

“When the ground gets covered in snow, and you run out of places to put the materials at,...
Construction companies face extra challenges with record setting snowfall
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem urges investigations into leak of SSNs
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs Harrisburg basketball game
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Harrisburg basketball game
Construction sites face additional challenges with record-setting snowfall
Construction companies face challenges with record setting snowfall